Zeenat Aman In A Saree, Check. Meet Sitara Jaan From Bun Tikki

Drop everything and rush straight to Zeenat Aman's Instagram page. The veteran actress has shared an oh-so-gorgeous picture of herself. In the pic, Zeenat Aman is seen in a powder blue saree with white polka dots. The full-sleeved blouse and her signature shades have sealed the look. Don't miss the breathtaking backdrop. The picture was clicked on the sets of Bun Tikki in Shimla. Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback with the Faraz Arif Ansari film. The actress, in her caption, mentioned how the role, Sitara Jaan, in Bun Tikki has “rekindled” her love for sarees. The 72-year-old wrote, “The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm this past week in Shimla. I've been shooting for ‘Bun Tikki' and it is a sheer pleasure to work with such a gracious cast and crew. Long hours, interesting role, mountain views, beautiful costumes… life really can come full circle it seems. I was doing just this in my twenties! Here's a glimpse of the elegant Sitara jaan, a character who, amongst other things, has rekindled my love for saris.”

Zeenat Aman's post has received love and appreciation from her industry friends and fans. Urmila Matondkar expressed her admiration with red heart emojis. Director Faraz Arif Ansari thanked Zeenat Aman and said, "Thank you for being my Sitara Jaan," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also the producer for Bun Tikki, wrote, "It is a pleasure working with you for our film, and we all love you." He has also added pink heart emojis to his comment.

Earlier this month, Manish Malhotra shared the exciting news about Bun Tikki on Instagram. Alongside a picture featuring the star cast, including Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman, the producer wrote, “The Great Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman both I have been a huge fan of (red heart emojis).. from their movies to their songs to their clothes (starstruck emoji) They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love (starstruck emoji) It's gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate STAGE5 production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari (red heart emojis) and starring with them is the Uber talented Abhay Deol (red heart emojis).. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us.”

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi are set to reunite on the silver screen after a gap of 21 years.This dynamic duo last shared the screen space in the 1982 film Ashanti.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Zeenat Aman with the release of Bun Tikki.