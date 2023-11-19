Zeenat Aman, 72 Today, Sends Big Love To Friends And Fans. See Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who is celebrating her 72nd birthday today, treated her fans on Sunday with a heartfelt post, thanking her family and friends, who ensured that she lives "to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace." Her gratitude post read, "oday - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life. For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result."

The actress continued, "So thank you for your warm wishes and support. It does not go unnoticed. I hope you too can live to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace.Here's wishing for peace for all (and a victory for our boys in blue)! I send you my love from cool and beautiful Shimla."

As soon as the post was up, Bollywood actors flooded her comment section with birthday wishes. Kajol said, "Omg ! Happy happy birthday .. wish u a super fabulous year ahead," while Chitrangada wrote, "Happy birthday to the wild flower of indian cinema .. at the wild flower."

Take a look at the post here:

From personal anecdotes to professional throwbacks, the yesteryear superstar believes in keeping it real for her fans. Recounting an incident that took place in 1995, Zeenat Aman wrote a few daya back, “In every parent's life there inevitably comes a time when your child embarrasses you. The year was 1995 and we were off on a family holiday to Mauritius. I had been invited as a state guest to attend an event, and had decided to make the most of my visit by taking the boys along and extending our stay.”

The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress continued, “It was a summer holiday par excellence. The resort was plush, the food was delicious, the waters were crystal clear, and the boys ran amuck. They spent the better part of each day in the swimming pool, and sure enough, by day five Azaan picked up an ear infection. Fortunately, there was a pristine white infirmary, with a little waiting room and a clinic, attached to the resort. Since I didn't have a nanny, 5-year-old Zahaan had to tag along with us to his older brother's doctor's appointment. I left him seated in the waiting room with a colouring book to keep him busy, while I accompanied Azaan in to see the doctor.”

Read the full post here:

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2019 film Panipat. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bun Tikki.