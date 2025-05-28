Spot Karan Johar In A Major Throwback Featuring Zeenat Aman And Hiroo Johar

Karan Johar treated his fans to throwback gold. He shared a million-dollar picture featuring his mother Hiroo Johar and veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Instagram on Wednesday. The talking point of the photograph is a young Karan Johar, who in his post, said he had "photobombed" the picture. The photo also narrates the story of how Karan Johar fell in love with fashion.

What

Karan Johar shared a grayscale picture of Zeenat Aman and Hiroo Johar.

The picture features Karan Johar as well.

Karan Johar took fans and followers on the journey of an "indelible memory".

He wrote, "Memories can be therapeutic ... wanted to share this one indelible memory I have ...

"My mother and my aunts wanted to have an exhibition of clothes ( not that they had any background in fashion or any business acumen at all... but Props to them on ambition... )

"They got a young designer to help them curate and design this collection ... the designers in 1981 was ABU JANI.... ( the now celebrated and brilliant fashion force ) the collection was called ALKAPRI ( the aunts named this illustrious collection of couture after their children Alka Karan and Priyanka)

"I remember the innumerable lunches and chai sessions and the laughs at my residence ... Abu regaled the ladies with his incorrigible humour and I used to sit in a corner and secretly enjoy the fashion and Ofcourse the gossip ....

"This image is of the day of the exhibition and my mother requested @thezeenataman to inaugurate it and she very graciously did so.... If you stare carefully a star struck and very much in awe of ZEENAT AMAN fan has photo bombed the picture! (me!)

"I look back and feel that was the beginning of my love story with fashion and the fashion industry ..... #thosewerethedays."

The Internet's Reaction

The picture garnered a lot of love from social media users, including Zeenat Aman.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote in the comments section, "Need to see more pics!"

Fashion designer Abu Jani said, "Those were the days!! Such fond memories of the ladies... passion for fashion always!!"

Kajol dropped a bunch of red hearts in the comments section.

Zeenat Aman commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Summary

Karan Johar is a director-producer who loves to experiment with his sartorial choices. The filmmaker recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his production Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.