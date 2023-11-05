Zeenat Aman To Make A Bollywood Comeback With Bun Tikki Alongside Shabana Azmi

Image shared by Manish Malhotra. (Courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

New movie alert. Courtesy: Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer has shared fantastic news on Instagram. It is about veteran actress Zeenat Aman's comeback film. Oh yes, you read that right. Zeenat Aman is all set to make a comeback with Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. In this project, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress will be sharing the screen with another legendary actress, Shabana Azmi, and the supremely talented Abhay Deol. Sharing the happy news, Manish Malhotra, who is also producing this film, said, “The GreatShabana Azmi andZeenat Aman both I have been a huge fan of (red heart emojis).. from their movies to their songs to their clothes (starstruck emoji) They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love (starstruck emoji) It's gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimateSTAGE5 production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed byFaraz Arif Ansari (red heart emojis) and starring with them is the Uber talentedAbhay Deol (red heart emojis).. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us ..” Replying to the post, Chitrangda Singh said, “This is an amazinggg combo.” Director Faraz Arif Ansari too dropped a sweet message for Manish Malhotra that read, “I keep saying this over and over again and I mean it — you are the BEST PRODUCER I could've ever asked for. Thank you for being my North Star. Thank you for being my guiding light. But most importantly, thank you for making me a part of the glorious MM Family. So grateful to you. Tight hugs.”

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi are set to reunite on the silver screen after a gap of 21 years. The last time this dynamic duo appeared together was in 1982, in their film Ashanti.