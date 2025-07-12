"All Indulgences Allowed On Holidays": Shabana Azmi Captures Javed And Farhan Akhtar's Ice Cream Moment In London

A true-blue food enthusiast, Shabana Azmi's social media is a delightful collection of culinary escapades, from family feasts to jam sessions with loved ones. Her recent trip to London was no different - brimming with food-filled moments. One of her latest pit stops? A cosy ice cream parlour. On Instagram, the veteran actress shared a candid snap of her husband, Javed Akhtar, and his son, Farhan Akhtar, enjoying some frosty treats - serving major family goals.

In the photo, the father-son duo is seen seated outdoors, with cups of indulgent ice cream placed before them. They're caught in a happy moment, licking their spoons, visibly enjoying the dessert. Alongside the image, Shabana penned a sweet note about holiday indulgences: "Father and son enjoying ice cream at a tiny ice cream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays," she wrote.

Before this, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar visited the much-loved Colonel Saab - an aesthetic London restaurant known for its refined Indian fare. On Thursday, the restaurant's official Instagram handle shared photos of the Bollywood couple posing with staff. While the dishes they enjoyed weren't visible, a peek into the a la carte menu reveals tempting Indian delicacies like Butter Chicken, Sunday Lamb Curry, Paneer Pakeezah, and Falahari Curry Kofta, plus desserts like Rose Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai Milk Cakes. Take a look:

This isn't the first time Shabana has treated fans to glimpses of her family's indulgent side. Before flying to London, she shared a warm family photo on Instagram featuring Javed Akhtar's ex-wife and Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani.

Clearly, Shabana Azmi's food-filled moments are a never-ending affair - and we're not complaining.