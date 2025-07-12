From Shrimp Cocktails To Cake: NASA Astronaut Offers A Glimpse Into Dining In Space

In the vast expanse of the International Space Station (ISS), food isn't just fuel - it's a shared experience, a cultural bridge, and, occasionally, a source of joy. For NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, one such moment stood out: an evening meal that brought together astronauts from various corners of the world during the Ax-4 mission. Kim shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "One of the most unforgettable evenings I've experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Ax-4, aboard the International Space Station."

The occasion was more than just a simple dinner - it was a celebration of human connection, diversity, and cuisine. Kim added, "We swapped stories and marvelled at how people from diverse backgrounds and nations came together to represent humanity in space." Despite the many limitations of space food, the team aboard the ISS managed to put together a hearty spread. The evening began with an appetiser, which included "rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers."

While it may not match the presentation of an Earth-bound seafood platter, the dish offered a familiar taste of home and set the tone for the night. Rehydrated meals are a staple in space dining, where water is added to freeze-dried components to restore texture and flavour. The main course was satisfying. "Our main course featured savoury chicken and beef fajitas," Kim wrote. And no meal - even one in space - is complete without dessert. "The cosmonauts capped the night with a delicious cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts," Kim added. Take a look:

This wasn't the first time the ISS crew showcased their culinary creativity. Back in June, Kim shared another post on X, offering a glimpse into a unique celebration in orbit. When a fellow astronaut confessed to craving sushi, the crew banded together to recreate a version of the Japanese classic using onboard supplies. "Space sushi" was born - crafted from rice, Spam, fish, gochujang (spicy Korean chilli paste), and a dash of wasabi for an extra kick. Click here to read more.

In a place where resources are limited and routines are strict, these shared meals serve as a powerful reminder that even in space, food can bring people together.