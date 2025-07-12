Japanese Ambassador Tries Delicious Gujarati Food, Reveals His Favourite Dish

Gujarati cuisine is among the most loved regional cuisines in India, known for its vibrant flavours, variety and comforting dishes. From traditional thalis to iconic snacks, the state's culinary offerings are as diverse as they are delicious. With a perfect balance of spice and sweetness, the food often appeals to a wide range of tastes. And now, it seems to have a new fan. During his recent visit to Gujarat, Japan's Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono, shared photos of himself enjoying authentic Gujarati dishes on X (formerly Twitter), and it certainly made our mouths water.

The first photo shows him sharing panki with another person. For the uninitiated, panki is a traditional Gujarati dish made with a seasoned rice flour batter, steamed between banana leaves. The next image features a plate filled with mouth-watering Gujarati dishes such as dhokla, dahi puri, patra and handvo. In the following photo, we see beautifully plated khandvi - but interestingly, there's also sushi on the plate. The last photo captures him taking a bite of the khandvi with chopsticks. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Gujarat has so many saras (wonderful) local delicacies, including Khandvi, Dhokla, Patra, Dahi Puri and Handvo...! My favourite is Panki, what about you?" Take a look:

The internet was quick to react to Ono's post, with many users leaving enthusiastic comments. People were impressed by his eagerness to try Gujarati dishes, and some even suggested places where he could enjoy the best of these delicacies.

One person wrote, "Mr Ambassador is having a great time. I am happy to see him relishing Indian delicacies." Another commented, "I'm so happy to see you enjoying Gujarati cuisine. Hope you inspire more Japanese people to visit Gujarat and try vegetarian delicacies."

"Swati Snacks is a great place for Gujarati snacks," someone suggested. "The Japanese are such brilliant people," read a fourth comment. A fifth user wrote, "Every time I see your post, it makes me realise how much you embrace the culture of my country. Total credit goes to the vibrant cultural discipline and punctuality that your country has given you."

"Just seeing the photos makes my mouth water. I hope you're enjoying the hospitality of Gujaratis," added a sixth user. A seventh person wrote, "Khandvi with chopsticks - adorable."

So, are you also craving Gujarati dishes like Ambassador Keiichi Ono now?