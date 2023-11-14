When Zeenat Aman's Son Embarassed Her On A 1995 Vacation In Mauritius

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (Courtesy: ZeenatAman)

To say that Zeenat Aman's Instagram timeline is a breath of fresh air would be an understatement. From personal anecdotes to professional throwbacks, the yesteryear superstar believes in keeping it real for her fans. Her latest post on the photo-sharing app is no different. Attached to lovely throwback images is a funny anecdote involving the actress and her sons Azaan and Zahaan. Recounting an incident that took place in 1995, Zeenat Aman began, “In every parent's life there inevitably comes a time when your child embarrasses you. The year was 1995 and we were off on a family holiday to Mauritius. I had been invited as a state guest to attend an event, and had decided to make the most of my visit by taking the boys along and extending our stay.”

The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress continued, “It was a summer holiday par excellence. The resort was plush, the food was delicious, the waters were crystal clear, and the boys ran amuck. They spent the better part of each day in the swimming pool, and sure enough, by day five Azaan picked up an ear infection. Fortunately, there was a pristine white infirmary, with a little waiting room and a clinic, attached to the resort. Since I didn't have a nanny, 5-year-old Zahaan had to tag along with us to his older brother's doctor's appointment. I left him seated in the waiting room with a colouring book to keep him busy, while I accompanied Azaan in to see the doctor.”

What happened next made Zeenat Aman's jaw drop, she joked. “We couldn't have been gone for more than 20 minutes. It was a relatively minor issue, and the lovely, rather serious doctor, attended to it swiftly. So, imagine our surprise when we re-entered the waiting room to find that Zahaan had taken it upon himself to do a little redecorating. He had discovered the clinic's stamp and an ink pad at the vacant receptionist's desk and had proceeded to furiously stamp the spotless walls of the waiting room!” she said

Speaking of her reaction, the actress said, “I can't be certain whose jaw dropped further, mine or the good doctor's. The walls were covered in the smudged violet logo of the clinic! I was horrified, but Zahaan was beaming. Not for long though. The scamp got an earful, and the doctor got my profuse apologies and an offer to pay for the damages.”

“These pictures are from that trip, and this memory always evokes a laugh,” Zeenat Aman wrote, asking her Instagram family to share their memorable stories involving children.

Replying to the post, Tejaswini Kolhapure said, “Would love to read your autobiography.”

In an earlier post, Zeenat Aman also touched upon being a single parent to her two sons. An excerpt from her note on Instagram reads, “There's no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It's exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything, I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men.”

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2019 film Panipat.