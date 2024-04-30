Sonakshi Sinha On 'Beautiful Scenes' With Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh In Heeramandi

Image shared on Instagram.( Image courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

After a magnificent performance in Dahaad last year, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to feature as a courtesan named Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ahead of the release of the web series on Netflix, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her experience of working with her co-stars - Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Richa Chadha. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It has been one of the best experiences of my life to be able to work with such wonderful actors. We really took back some wonderful friendships. On set, the atmosphere was very supportive. It was a tough shoot and we were all there for each other. We stood by each other. I have done some beautiful scenes with Manisha [Koirala] ma'am, with Aditi [Rao Hydari], with Sanjeeda [Shaikh]. When you have a good actor in front of you, you feed off each other's energy. You strive to do better."

She continued, "Richa Chadha and me, unfortunately don't have any scenes together. But I had such a nice time getting to know her and she is a wonderful person. I hope that we get to work together in the future. She is phenomenal as Lajjo in the series."

Last week, Sonakshi Sinha attended the show's screening. The 36-year-old actor was accompanied by her mom Poonam Sinha to the event, where she was spotted looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black saree. Hours after attending the star-studded screening, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to pictures from the screening alongside a lovely note. She wrote, "What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi. Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan…So honored to share this moment with my stellar co actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic! It's happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix May 1st."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. Produced by Bhansali Productions and Prerna Singh with the concept credited to Moin Beg, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1.