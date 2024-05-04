Huma Qureshi's 'Long Overdue Goss Session' With Rumoured Couple Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal shared this image on his Instagram story.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma Qureshi, who starred together in the 2022 film Double XL, recently caught up for a long-overdue gossip session. The reunion came shortly after the release of Sonakshi Sinha's latest project, Heeramandi. Fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship, Zaheer, who is often linked romantically with Sonakshi, shared moments from their get-together on his Instagram story. Huma Qureshi, too, joined in, resharing the post and affectionately referring to the trio as her "heeras" (diamonds), a nod to Sonakshi's recent show.

In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal can be dressed in their casual best. While Sonakshi is seen wearing a white kurta, her rumoured boyfriend opts for a pink T-shirt teamed with blue denims. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, sports a black T-shirt.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal reacted to the dating rumours and said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

He added, "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. [Salman] bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge [people will write], don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that."

Coming back to Sonakshi Sinha's latest offering Heeramandi, is set against the backdrop of British India. The eight-episode series delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. The series also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.