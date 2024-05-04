Kareena Kapoor Will Not Be A Part Of Yash's Toxic Due To 'Date Issues': Report

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

For all Yash fans, we have an update on his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor has walked out of the project due to date issues. “Kareena Kapoor's dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways,” the source was quoted as saying. Now, the makers are planning for a pan-India casting, the report added. The source said, “Toxic has a strong sibling emotion and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film was announced last year in December. Along with the announcement video on Instagram, Yash wrote, “‘What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi…A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is jointly backed by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The makers are all set to start the shooting soon in Karnataka, reported news agency ANI.

In a statement, the makers said, "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka. We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential."

The statement added, “As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere and showcase the tremendous potential of our people.”

Apart from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, Yash has KGF 3 in the kitty.