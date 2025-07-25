Ed Sheeran Says Arijit Singh Taught Him To Sing In Punjabi In <i>Sapphire</i> Remix: "Thank You, Arijit, For Your Time And Talent"

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Indian music legend Arijit Singh for a special cross-cultural version of Sapphire, his vibrant summer track. The collaborative version, released today, adds a soulful new layer to the original, blending Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics into a harmonious celebration of love and connection.

Recorded during their studio sessions in Goa earlier this year, both the original and remix versions of Sapphire feature intricate South Asian percussion. The version, which was released on Friday, includes Arijit singing a verse in Hindi and Punjabi, while Ed Sheeran sings the chorus partly in both Indian languages, a first for the Grammy-winning artist.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Ed Sheeran shared a heartfelt message about visiting Arijit's hometown, Jiaganj Azimganj in West Bengal, with his father, "It felt like a pilgrimage of music... We talked, ate, drank coffee. Arijit taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and even a bit of sitar. We rode a scooty through the streets late at night, listening to music and talking about life. It was one of the most amazing days in my musical career."

He added, "This version of the song is the one I listen to every morning with my daughters. I love Arijit's voice, tone, flow and rhythm. Thank you, Arijit, for your time, grace and talent."

The official video, launched last month, features stunning visuals of Ed Sheeran's journey through India rooftop performances at dawn, beachside scenes, bustling markets, local kitchens, and Bollywood backlots. The video also features appearances by Arijit Singh and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as a stop at the AR Rahman music school where Ed Sheeran performs with local musicians.

Ed Sheeran was in India earlier this year for his Mathematics (- = / x) India Tour.

Upon release, Sapphire soared to No. 1 on Spotify India, becoming the first English-language song to achieve the feat since 2021. The music video has crossed 130 million views on YouTube, and the track has racked up over 1.5 billion views on TikTok.

Ed Sheeran's upcoming album Play is set for release on September 12, 2025.