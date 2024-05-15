Ed Sheeran On The Great Indian Kapil Show. No Biggie, Because 'Bade Bade Shehron Mein...'

Ed Sheeran with Kapil Sharma. (courtesy: YouTube)

The next guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show needs no introduction. Singer Ed Sheeran is Kapil Sharma's new guest on his Netflix chat show. The promo video of the episode was shared on Wednesday. Speaking to Ed Sheeran, Kapil says, "You are younger than me in age but I am younger than you in English." The clip also features Ed Sheeran singing Shape Of You with a desi touch. The highlight of the promo, however, is the bit where Ed Sheeran recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose. Kapil Sharma says to Ed, "I was watching your videos, you went to Shah Rukh Khan's house. You met him. Wow." Ed replied with SRK's evergreen Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue.

"Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti," was Ed Sheeran's reply to Kapil. Wait, it gets better. Ed Sheeran is then seen recreating SRK's iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). ICYDK, Shah Rukh Khan taught Ed Sheeran the iconic pose in person (more on that later). The caption on the promo video read, "The perfect collab doesn't exis... Watch Ed Sheeran on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix."

Check out the promo video here:

In March this year, the singer met Shah Rukh Khan and the duo recreated SRK's signature pose. SRK and Ed Sheeran shared a collaborative post on Instagram and it won the Internet's heart. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..."

Gauri Khan had also posted pictures with Ed Sheeran earlier this year. She hosted him at Mannat and wrote, "What a pleasure listening to you sing! Thank you for spending the evening with us... (by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you)."

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.