Trending: Inside Ed Sheeran's Perfect Private Concert For Shah Rukh Khan

A still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Days after a video of singer Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh khan striking the superstar's signature pose went crazy viral on social media, another video of the English singer-songwriter delivering a private concert for the Jawan star has surfaced online. In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, Ed Sheeran can be spotted in a white T-shirt while playing the guitar and singing his popular track Perfect. Shah Rukh Khan, who is seated right next to him can be seen listening intently and admiring the singer.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Last week, a video of the singer and SRK went crazy viral on social media. In the video, the two can be seen striking SRK's signature pose with ease. SRK and Ed Sheeran shared a collaborative post on Instagram and it has the Internet's heart. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..." The comments section of the post is absolute gold. Farah Khan commented on the post, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy." Swiggy India's official Instagram handle wrote, "Sending Sheera to Sheeran and Shah Rukh." Singer Tesher wrote, "Shee Ran Khan." TV star Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "This is too much to take."

Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan, who hosted Ed Sheeran, shared a couple of pictures with him and she wrote on Instagram, "What a pleasure listening to you sing Ed Sheeran! Thank you for spending the evening with us...(by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you)."

Ed Sheeran performed on Saturday night in Mumbai as a part of his concert +-=/x tour.