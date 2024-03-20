Kapil Sharma Confirms Ed Sheeran's Appearance On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Can't Wait To Show The World'

Kapil Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran's recent visit to India for his Mumbai concert has made headlines for several reasons. One of them included his rendezvous with Kapil Sharma at a party. It was later revealed that Ed Sheeran also dropped by the sets of Kapil Sharma's upcoming Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, Kapil Sharma confirmed that the Shape Of You singer will feature on his show. He recently posted a photo with Ed Sheeran wherein they can be seen playfully pointing towards each other. In his caption, Kapil Sharma expressed admiration for Ed Sheeran's music and noted that meeting him only deepened their appreciation for the talented performer. Kapil Sharma also praised Ed Sheeran's kind-hearted nature and teased about showcasing his humorous side to the world.

"We always love your songs Ed Sheeran but after meeting you we love you more. you are a sweetheart. Can't wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. lots of love and best wishes always my friend," Kapil Sharma wrote.

Scheduled to premiere on March 30, 2024, The Great Indian Kapil Show is highly anticipated for its OTT debut. Alongside Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the series will see the reunion of Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran set Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse ground on fire with his recent live concert. On Tuesday, Diljit Dosanjh shared some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie between him and Ed Sheeran. Diljit Dosanjh joined Ed Sheeran on stage for several performances, including a rendition of the popular Punjabi track Lover. In his latest social media post, Diljit Dosanjh unveiled snapshots from their rigorous stage rehearsals, along with special moments captured during the concert itself. In one of the videos shared by Diljit, the audience's reaction to his surprise appearance is palpable. A delighted fan can be heard exclaiming, "Humko to pata hi nahi tha ki Diljit aane wala hai, aisa lag raha tha ki chand utar ke aa gaya hai zameen pe! (We didn't know Diljit is going to come. It felt like the moon has descended on Earth)." Expressing his gratitude, he wrote in the caption, "@Ed Sheeran- Learnt so Much From Such a Beautiful Soul."

Ed Sheeran made the most of his time in Mumbai. From meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, Ed Sheeran enjoyed every bit of his time in India. A few days ago, Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded bash for Ed Sheeran. The bash was attended by the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, Esha Gupta, Ahaan Pandey and Munawar Faruqui among others. Several inside photos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media. Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky, who were present at the star-studded affair, shared a photo with Ed Sheeran. Captioning the photo, Rakul wrote, "What a warm guy," accompanied by a heart emoji. Ed Sheeran was visibly delighted as he posed with the couple.

Last week, it was Farah Khan's turn to host a party for the Shape Of You singer. The event was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan. Aside from them, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene and Maheep Kapoor among others attended the grand party. Several photos and videos from the party quickly went viral on the internet. One of the pictures showed a group photo of the guests posing with Ed Sheeran, while another captured Farah striking a pose with her three munchkins before the party began.