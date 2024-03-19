Diljit Dosanjh Shares More Pics With Ed Sheeran. The Internet Is Obsessed

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran set Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse ground on fire with their recent live concert. Following their electrifying performance, Diljit Dosanjh has now shared some unseen behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie between him and Ed Sheeran. Diljit Dosanjh joined Ed Sheeran on stage for several performances, including a rendition of the popular Punjabi track Lover.

In his latest social media post, Diljit Dosanjh unveiled snapshots from their rigorous stage rehearsals, along with special moments captured during the concert itself. In one of the videos shared by Diljit, the audience's reaction to his surprise appearance is palpable. A delighted fan can be heard exclaiming, "Humko to pata hi nahi tha ki Diljit aane wala hai, aisa lag raha tha ki chand utar ke aa gaya hai zameen pe! (We didn't know Diljit is going to come. It felt like the moon has descended on Earth)." Expressing his gratitude, he wrote in the caption, "@Ed Sheeran- Learnt so Much From Such a Beautiful Soul."

Ed Sheeran made the most of his time in Mumbai. From meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, Ed Sheeran enjoyed every bit of his time in India. A few days ago, Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded bash for Ed Sheeran. The bash was attended by the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, Esha Gupta, Ahaan Pandey and Munawar Faruqui among others. Several inside photos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media. Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky, who were present at the star-studded affair, shared a photo with Ed Sheeran. Captioning the photo, Rakul wrote, "What a warm guy," accompanied by a heart emoji. Ed Sheeran was visibly delighted as he posed with the couple.

And on Friday, it was Farah Khan's turn to host a party for the Shape Of You singer. The event was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan. Aside from them, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr. Shriram Nene and Maheep Kapoor among others attended the grand party. Several photos and videos from the party quickly went viral on the internet. One of the pictures showed a group photo of the guests posing with Ed Sheeran, while another captured Farah striking a pose with her three munchkins before the party began.

Recently, Ed Sheeran also crossed paths with singer Armaan Malik at another party, where Armaan shared a video on Instagram of himself teaching Ed some dance moves to the tune of Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Earlier in the week, Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who surprised him with his mother's homemade pinni.