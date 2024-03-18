Diljit Dosanjh Had This Much Fun With Ed Sheeran At Mumbai Concert

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying collaboration with Ed Sheeran during his Mumbai concert. Bonus: Ed Sheeran singing in Punjabi for the first time. Now, Diljit has shared a video on Instagram from the memorable night. The clip opens to Diljit and Ed Sheeran on stage. Next, we get a glimpse of the Lover singer greeting his fans. Some also expressed their excitement upon seeing Diljit making a killer entry. A fan said, “I will never forget this night.” Along with the video, Diljit wrote, “One love.”

Before this, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video featuring himself and Ed Sheeran performing Lover. The best part was when Ed sang a few lines in Punjabi. Sharing the video with his online family, Diljit said, “@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge.” Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan said, “Amazing.” Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Global domination.” Rapper Badshah said, “Bro got Ed paaji as guitarist.” Actress Diana Penty said, “Woooooohooooooo!” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “World Domination!!!! With Pure love and Music!! Dil-Jeet liya.” Huma Qureshi dropped fire emoji in the comments.

Ed Sheeran has also dropped a video and spoke about the “incredible time he had in India.” Along with the clip on Instagram, Ed wrote, “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!” Replying to the post, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, “This [fire emoji.]” Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi dropped fire and heart eye emojis under the post. Actor Karan Tacker spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, “This came in as such a banger of a surprise.”

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.