Crazy Viral: Ed Sheeran Sings Diljit Dosanjh's Song Lover In Punjabi At Mumbai Concert

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: teddysphotos)

Singer Ed Sheeran left his fans pleasantly surprised as he sang in Punjabi for the first time ever during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday. Ed Sheeran, who landed in Mumbai earlier this week, was joined on stage by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The duo received a roaring applause from the fans as they performed to Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover. Alongside Diljit, Ed Sheeran was also heard singing the song in Punjabi as the crowd cheered on. Both of them later shared posts on Instagram. Diljit Dosanjh, who will next be seen in Crew opposite Kriti Sanon, shared a video from the concert as he sang with Ed. For the show, Diljit wore a black and golden outfit with a red turban. Ed was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. He also played the guitar. The captioned read, "@teddysphotos, Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge." Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, "Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist." Varun Dhawan said, "Global domination." Harshdeep Kaur commented, "World Domination! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya (Won my heart)."

Take a look at the video below:

The Shape Of You singer also posted a video of their performance. As it ended, the duo hugged each other. He captioned the post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come !” Munawar Faruqui wrote in the comment section, "Whaaaatttt, not crying! Not crying.". Karan Tacker's comment read, "This came in as such a banger of a surprise."

Ed's concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. Prior to the concert, on Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for Ed at a restaurant in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan with girlfriend Saba, Madhuri Dixit and others turned up for the party.