Crew: Kareena Kapoor And Diljit Dosanjh In New Viral Worthy Pics

Diljit Dosanjh with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

New day, new update from the sets of Crew (read viral-worthy). So Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor, co-stars of Crew, shared a collab post from the film's set. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing together. Diljit can be seen dressed in a casual and cool outfit and Kareena's outfit has major Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... vibes. To be more specific - the red OOTD is giving major You Are My Soniya vibes and we are loving every bit of it. Diljit Dosanjh borrowed a few lines from his smash hit Lover and he captioned it, "Tera ni mai lover."

Check out the post here:

Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. He wrote, "Kylie Shado... Ethey Poori Kareena Kapoor (Forget Kylie Jenner, here's Kareena Kapoor)." ICYDK, Diljit Dosanjh happens to be a big Kylie Jenner fan. Back in 2019, when a viral egg picture broke Kylie's record of the most liked picture on Instagram, the singer-actor shared a LOL revenge video. The same year, he also created a song titled Kylie + Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).

The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release on March 29.