Crew: Never A Dull Day At Work With Kareena Kapoor And Diljit Dosanjh (Kylie, Be Jealous)

Diljit and Kareena in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

What happens on the sets of Crew, doesn't always stay there. It does manage to make its way to Instagram and we are not complaining at all. So, Diljit Dosanjh, who stars in the film, shared a BTS video from the sets of the film and it is all things fun. Bonus - his hilarious voice-over. The clip begins with Diljit and co-star Kareena Kapoor dancing together. It is followed by a snippet of Farah Khan. The video also has glimpses of Kriti Sanon and Badshah. Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh have previously worked together in Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. Kriti and Diljit are co-stars of Arjun Patiala.

Sharing the video, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Kylie Shado... Ethey Poori Kareena Kapoor (Forget Kylie Jenner, here's Kareena Kapoor)." ICYDK, Diljit Dosanjh happens to be a big Kylie Jenner fan. Back in 2019, when a viral egg picture broke Kylie's record of the most liked picture on Instagram, the singer-actor shared a LOL revenge video. The same year, he also created a song titled, wait for it...Kylie + Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor dropped eyes and lips emojis in the comments. The film's producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "They not ready." Badshah wrote, "Paaji is the not remember the lyrics the song of." Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga dropped fire emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Diljit's supremacy in voiceovers." Another one added, "Best vlogger."

Check out the post here:

On Saturday, the makers shared the official teaser of the film Crew and it is one helluva ride. The video showcases Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's fun albeit turbulent journey as three airhostesses navigating through life. Sharing the teaser, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seatbelts, because the temperature is about to rise). #CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.