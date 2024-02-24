Crew: Just Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Slaying - One Poster At A Time

New posters of Crew cast. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

We can barely keep up with the new Crew posters but we are loving every bit of it. The makers of Crew shared a bunch of posters from the film and they keep getting better and better. It started with individual posters of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon dressed in uniforms. This was followed by va-va-voom party looks of the film's lead actors posing together. The third poster features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti posing in sarees with smiles on their faces and greeting the cameras with a namaste. What's not to love?

Rhea Kapoor, who has co-produced the film with Ektaa Kapoor, shared the new poster and she wrote, "Crew is ready to take off, are you? #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." She also revealed that the film's teaser will be out on Saturday (February 24).

Gorgeous can't even begin to describe this poster of Crew. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in their glamourous best. Enough said.

Speaking of individual posters of the Crew cast - Kareena Kapoor's poster was accompanied by the text "Steal it." She captioned her post, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the Crew."

ICYMI, check out Tabu's post. "Risk it," read the text on the poster.

Kriti Sanon's poster was equally striking. "Fake it," it read.

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.