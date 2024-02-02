The Crew New Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Are Ready To Take Off

: A still from the teaser. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Ladies and gentlemen, The Crew team is now ready to take off. The makers of The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, announced the film's release date with a funny video. The film will release in theatres on March 29. The video begins with a voiceover of a pilot welcoming the passengers on a flight. He can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)". As soon as the announcement gets over, the lead actors, dressed in flight attendants' uniforms, can be seen walking through the corridor with their backs to the camera. A prelude to the '90 song Choli Ke Peeche is playing in the background. Kareena Kapoor shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

Sharing the video, producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Clear your calendars, call your friends. This March, you're flying with #TheCrew! #TheCrewInCinemasMarch29." Take a look:

Soon after the project was announced in 2022, Rhea Kapoor treated her Instafam to the "crew" members Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. In the video, Rhea and her crew can be seen having a fun time while they get ready for the shoot. The video starts with the question, "how are we feeling." To which Kareena, Kriti and Tabu answer "excited." The video ends with the text, "Coming to you... super soon." Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, "Hi, I'm the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen." She tagged Tabu, Kareena, Kriti and her co-producer Ekta Kapoor in her caption. Take a look:

The film, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The Crew marks the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.