Crew New Posters: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Glamorous Lookbook

Ahead of the release of a new teaser, the makers of Crew (earlier titled The Crew) shared new posters from the film. In the new posters released, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed up in their glamorous best. In another poster, the actors, clad in sarees, can be seen doing a namaste. Sharing the posters, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "This Crew is ready to take off, are you? CrewTeaser, arriving tomorrow. CrewInCinemasOnMarch29.@tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma." Kareena's friends, colleagues shared their reactions in the comments section. Amrita Arora wrote, "That's hott." Ali Fazal wrote, " Awesomeee." Maheep Kapoor shared a string of clap and fire emojis. Neha Dhupia shared a cracker emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

Eariler in the day, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon revealed their individual posters with catchy captions. The first poster features Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a flight attendant's outfit. "Steal it," reads the text in the background. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Kareena's co-star Tabu featured in another poster. The text accompanying the post read, "Risk it." Check it out:

The third poster features Kriti Sanon. The text on the poster reads, "Fake it." Take a look:

The makers announced the release date of the film with a funny video earlier this month. The film will release in theatres on March 29. The video begins with a voiceover of a pilot welcoming the passengers on a flight. He can be heard saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain speaking. Aaj ke flight me aap ka swagat hai. Hamare crew aap ka bohat kheyal rakhega. Lekin aap se ek nivedan hai ki aap ni choli tightly badh le, ta ke dil bahar na gir jaye (Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard. Our crew will take care of you. Please tie your blouse tight or your hearts might fall out)". Take a look:

The film, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The Crew marks the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.