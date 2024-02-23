Crew New Posters: Up In The Air With Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon

New posters of the Crew cast. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Ladies and gentlemen, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon welcome you onboard the cinematic journey that is titled Crew (previously titled The Crew). The film will land in cinemas on March 29 this year. Let's check out the first posters of the actresses from the film. On Friday, the makers shared the first posters of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon from the film. The first poster features Kareena Kapoor, who looks stunning as ever as she looks into the camera. "Steal it," reads the text in the background. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the crew! #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Equally stunning is the poster featuring Kareena's co-star Tabu, with her subtle smile. The text accompanying the post reads, "Risk it." Check it out:

The last but definitely not the least - the third poster features Kriti Sanon. The text on the poster reads, "Fake it." Take a look:

The first post about the film's release date announcement was shared earlier this month. The caption read, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March."

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).

The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release on March 29.