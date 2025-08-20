Emirates Flight Attendant Flies To Kerala To Surprise Grandmother On Her Birthday, Video Warms Hearts

In a heartwarming display of love, Emirates cabin crew member Zainab Roshna surprised her grandmother in Kerala on her birthday, flying all the way from Dubai. The emotional reunion was captured in an Instagram reel, where Ms Roshna gifted her grandmother a beautiful gold bangle, her first-ever gold gift to her beloved 'Ummumma'.

In the video, Ms Roshna walks in, beaming with excitement, and presents her grandmother with a stunning gold bangle. As she gently slides the bangle onto her grandmother's hand, her grandmother's face lights up with joy. Overwhelmed with emotion, she showers Zainab with heartfelt blessings and tender kisses on her cheeks, expressing her love and gratitude.

"Happy Birthday, Ummumma. It was My First Gold Gift to her, so I was Adamant that I would personally honour her. That's why I flew from Dubai to Kerala," the video was captioned on Instagram.

The reunion video melted hearts on Instagram, with users praising the heartwarming moment and being touched by the grandmother's emotional reaction.

The post received an overwhelming response, with many showering love and admiration for Ms Roshna's thoughtful gesture.

One user wrote, "Beautiful smile of grandmother." Another commented, "Wow, so sweet."

A third said, "God bless you guys."

