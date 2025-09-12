Watch: Emirates Crew Member's Emotional Reunion With Family Warms Hearts

In a heartwarming display of love, an Emirates cabin crew member surprised her family after returning home, leading to a flurry of emotional reactions. The touching reunion, captured in a viral Instagram Reel, shows Kainat Aamirr surreptitiously slipping into her home and surprising her mother, sparking shock and joyful tears.

"I miss them all already," Ms Aamirr captioned the post with the video overlay reading: "Surprising my family without telling them I'm coming back home."

After surprising her mother, Ms Aamirr meets the other family members who are equally shocked to see their beloved person return home. At the end, she meets her father, who is overcome by joy and ends up giving her a warm embrace and a gentle peck on the forehead.

Watch the viral video here:

Watch: Joe Rogan Stunned Mid-Podcast By Charlie Kirk's Death, 'It's So Scary'

'The way her father...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly four million views and hundreds of comments with social media users getting emotional over the touching reunion of the family.

"Wow, I have never received this many hugs in my entire 25 years," said one user, while another added: "Another day crying for a stranger on internet."

A third commented: "The way her father kissed her forehead and cheeks and hugged her. So adorable."

A fourth said: "Be kind to girls who are working, who are working far away from their homes and families. We never know their struggle and efforts."

Last month, another Emirates cabin crew member went viral on social media after she surprised her grandmother in Kerala on her birthday by flying all the way from Dubai. In the video, Zainab Roshna, akin to Ms Aamirr, walks in, beaming with excitement, and presents her grandmother with a stunning gold bangle.

As she gently slides the bangle onto her grandmother's hand, her grandmother's face lights up with joy. Overwhelmed with emotion, she showers Zainab with heartfelt blessings and tender kisses on her cheeks, expressing her love and gratitude.