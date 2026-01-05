Four Indian Expats, Including 3 Minor Siblings, Die In Abu Dhabi Car Crash

Four Indian expats, including three minor siblings, were killed in a tragic car accident in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Sunday, January 4. A relative told Gulf News that the family, originally from Kerala, included a couple and their five children. They were on their way back to their home in Dubai after attending the popular Liwa Festival in Abu Dhabi when their vehicle lost control and overturned. The crash occurred near Shahama on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai road.

The couple's three young sons - Ashaz (14), Ammaar (12), and Ayyash (5) - and the family's domestic help Bushra died on the spot. The parents, Abdul Latheef and Ruksana, along with two other children, Ezzaa (10) and Azzam (7), sustained serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi. One of the sons is reportedly in critical condition.

The family hails from Kizhisseri in Malappuram district, Kerala. A social worker assisting them confirmed the names of the victims and said efforts are underway to support the grieving family.

The bodies have been placed in a hospital mortuary, and the family's relatives are arranging for the burial to take place in the UAE.

"The accident took place early this morning. Several relatives and friends of the family reached the hospital after that. The family has decided to lay the children to rest in the UAE itself. We are supporting them with the procedures for the funeral and to repatriate the mortal remains of the maid," the social worker told Gulf News.

"The extended family has reached out to us asking for burial in Abu Dhabi, where the accident happened. But for that, a special permission is required. In the UAE, the primary rule for the burial of an expatriate is that the deceased must be buried in the emirate where their residency visa was issued. For this, a special permission is required, and that's what we are trying for at the moment," he added.