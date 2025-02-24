Kerala Man Kills 5 Family Members, Lover, Mother In Critical Condition

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man on Monday confessed to the police in Venjaramoodu, near here, that he had killed six people including his 13-year-old brother, his grandmother in her 80s, and a young woman said to be his lover.

The man, identified as Afan, has been admitted to hospital after claiming he had consumed poison, police said.

While the police confirmed the deaths of five people, his mother, who was also attacked by Afan, has been admitted to a private medical college hospital in critical condition.

Among those who died, two were his close relatives--reportedly his paternal uncle and the latter's wife.

The mass murder took place across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area near the state capital, police said.

The incident came to light when Afan appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station in the evening and made the confession.

Without divulging further details, the police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shocking incident.

