Crew Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Take-Off. Oho, Turbulence

Tabu, Kriti and Kareena in Crew teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts because the OG crew is here. Of course, we are talking about the teaser of the film Crew that features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Bonus - Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. Enter three air hostesses - Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor and they are here to slay - both in-flight and on land. Their journey is replete with turbulence (with a dose of humour of course). "This is my area," warns Kareena Kapoor at one point. "What's that," asks a curious Kriti Sanon. The answer is "crime." The teaser then transitions to a montage of party sequences, a blink-and-miss appearances of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. We will have to wait for the real deal till March 29, for that is when the film will release in theatres.

Check out the teaser of Crew here:

Sharing the teaser of Crew, on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai. Crew Teaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).

The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release on March 29.