Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Kareena Kapoor's Crew Teaser: 'Obsessed'

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to the teaser of Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film Crew might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. A day after the makers of Crew dropped the film's teaser, Priyanka Chopra re shared it on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Obsessed." For the unversed, The film, releasing in March 29, features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Sharing the teaser of Crew, on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you).” Actor Sayani Gupta commented on it, "Hahahahahhahaha!!! So fun! Can we please watch it Now!" A fan wrote, "Tabu and Kareena is a duo we didn't know we wanted... this movie is going to be super hit."

On Friday, the cast and makers had shared the first posters of Kareena, Tabu and Kriti from the film. Some of them featured the actors in a red uniform, while another showed them together as flight attendants wearing sarees.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are collaborating for the first time in Crew. The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding.

Crew has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to be released on March 29.