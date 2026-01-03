<i>Bigg Boss</i> Tamil Season 9: Sandra Faints After VJ Paaru Kicks Her Out Of The Car During Ticket To Finale Task

Bigg Boss Tamil has always been known for its mix of strategy, emotions, friendships and conflicts. Every season brings moments that spark debates both inside the house and outside on social media. With Ticket to Finale week underway in Season 9, the intensity inside the house has clearly gone up.

The focus shifted from gameplay to concern after an incident during one of the tasks grabbed widespread attention online. The show, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, found itself in fresh controversy following a dramatic moment involving contestants VJ Paaru and Sandra during the ongoing Ticket to Finale week.

The issue stemmed from the BB car task, where contestants were seen competing aggressively. A short video clip from the task began circulating on social media soon after the episode aired. In the video, VJ Paaru was allegedly seen kicking Sandra out of the car during a heated moment in the challenge. What added to the shock was that the visuals also appeared to show Sandra fainting shortly after the incident.

The clip spread quickly across platforms, drawing strong reactions from viewers. An X user shared the video with the caption, “Shocking violence in #BiggBossTamil9: Contestant #SandraAmy brutally kicked from task vehicle by Kamrudin & Parvathy, causing tears, collapse, and seizures.”

The same post went on to criticise the show and its handling of the task. It read, “Unchecked rough and unethical behavior from Day 1 endangers lives... Shame on @vijaytelevision for enabling cheap popularity and TRP violence…Appreciate #SabariNathan & #Vinodh for swift intervention to save her life.”

The attention has now shifted to the upcoming weekend episode. Viewers are keen to see how host Vijay Sethupathi addresses the situation on stage.

Premiered on October 5, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 airs on Star Vijay. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioHotstar.