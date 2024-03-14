Gauri Khan Hosts Ed Sheeran (Wearing A Jacket From Aryan's Brand) At Mannat

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan played perfect hosts to Ed Sheeran, who has come to India for his second concert, at Mannat last night. Gauri Khan shared pictures on her Instagram feed. In the first click, Gauri and Ed Sheeran can be seen posing for the cameras. Gauri wore a vibrant blue dress while Ed Sheeran wore a jacket from Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'yavol.X. Gauri shared a video in which Ed Sheeran can be seen playing Thinking Out Loud on guitar for the guests. Gauri shared pictures with friends Farah Khan and Kaajal Anand as well. Sharing the pictures, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank u for spending the evening with us...(by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you).Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video in which he can be seen teaching his signature pose to Ed Sheeran. The video was directed by Farah Khan. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together...." Take a look:

Mini Mathur, who attended Shah Rukh Khan's party, shared her fan-girl moment on Instagram. Sharing the pictures with the man of the moment, Mini Mathur wrote, "Not one for pictures when I'm having a great time .. but you.. @teddysphotos are special- warm, curious, funny. Like someone we all know from another time. I hope everyone is going to hear his magical music this Saturday in Mumbai! Thank you @gaurikhan & @iamsrk for a 'perfect' evening. #edsheeran #music #unplugged #night." Take a look:

Ed Sheeran has come to India to perform in Mumbai on March 16 as a part of his concert +-=/x tour. On Tuesday Ed visited a school in Mumbai and shared a video. In the video, Ed can be heard saying, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well." In the video, the primary school students can be seen reciting, singing for Ed Sheeran. Ed can be seen seated with them on the floor. In one slide, he can be seen shaking hands with the bunch of kids. But the one moment which stands out is Ed singing Shape Of You on guitar while the students clap in unison. When asked about his experience at the school, he can be heard saying, "Oh man, I loved it. So so much fun." Take a look:

Way back in 2017, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai for the first time. Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a grand welcome party for the singer. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon were among the guests who attended the party.