On Ed Sheeran's Butta Bomma Performance, Pooja Hegde Says, 'The Crossover Episode We Didn't Know We Needed'

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran, Pooja in the song. (courtesy: ArmaanMalik)

Pooja Hegde, who featured in the original song Butta Bomma with Allu Arjun, reacted to Ed Sheeran's performance to the song. Pooja shared a screengrab featuring Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran on her Instagram story and wrote, "The crossover episode we didn't know we needed." Sharing a string of emojis and tagging Ed Sheeran, Pooja added, "My day is made! Buttabomma approvesss." For context, singer-composer Armaan Malik shared a video with Ed Sheeran today morning in which they can be seen matching steps to the song Butta Bomma. Ed Sheeran has come to India to perform in Mumbai on March 16 as a part of his concert +-=/x tour. Take a look at what Pooja posted:

Sharing the video, Armaan Malik wrote, "Favourite person in my city." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his fan-boy moment with the singer and posted a Polaroid. He wrote, "Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you." Take a look:

On Tuesday Ed visited a school in Mumbai and shared a video. In the video, Ed can be heard saying, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well." In the video, the primary school students can be seen reciting, singing for Ed Sheeran. Ed can be seen seated with them on the floor. In one slide, he can be seen shaking hands with the bunch of kids. But the one moment which stands out is Ed singing Shape Of You on guitar while the students clap in unison. When asked about his experience at the school, he can be heard saying, "Oh man, I loved it. So so much fun." Take a look:

For the unversed, this is going to be Ed Sheeran's second concert in India. Way back in 2017, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai for the first time. Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a grand welcome party for the singer. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon were among the guests who attended the party.