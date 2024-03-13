Viral: Ed Sheeran Dances To Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma With Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran in a still from the video. (courtesy: armaanmalik)

Ed Sheeran is in India and he is having the time of his life. Ed Sheeran, who is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=/x Tour on March 16, recently met singer-songwriter Armaan Malik. On Wednesday morning, Armaan Malik posted a video of himself along with the Shape Of You singer. The duo can be seen dancing to Armaan's smash hit Butta Bomma from the 2020 film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. In the clip, Ed Sheeran and Armaan can be seen doing the hook step. The original Butta Bomma music video features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Armaan Malik, who has previously collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the track 2step, captioned his vide Instagram video, "Favourite person in my city."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a Polaroid with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you." About Ed Sheeran's India visit, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one," reported news agency ANI. Check out Ayushmann Khurranna's post here:

On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran shared a video from his visit to a school in Mumbai. Ed Sheeran captioned the post, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.