Watch: Ed Sheeran Sings Shape Of You With Mumbai School Students

Ed Sheeran shared this image. (courtesy: Edsheeran)

Ahead of his Mumbai concert on March 16 as part of +-=÷× tour, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai and had a fun time with students. The Shape Of You singer shared a video on his Instagram feed to share an inside view. In the video, Ed can be heard saying, "So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well." In the video, the primary school students can be seen reciting, singing for Ed Sheeran. Ed can be seen seated with them on the floor. In one slide, he can be seen shaking hands with the bunch of kids. But the one moment which stands out is Ed singing Shape Of You on guitar while the students clap in unison. When asked about his experience at the school, he can be heard saying, "Oh man, I loved it. So so much fun."

Sharing the video, Ed wrote in the caption, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!" Singer Armaan Malik dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Tara Sharma dropped a red heart emoji as well.

For the unversed, this is going to be Ed Sheeran's second concert in India. Way back in 2017, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai for the first time. Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a grand welcome party for the singer. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon were among the guests who attended the party. Take a look at some of the throwback pictures here:

Malaika Arora shared this fun-filled image from the party. Check the post:

Ed Sheeran is known for songs like Antisocial, Be My Forever, Beautiful People, Best Part of Me, Shape Of You. In 2023, Ed Sheeran released his fifth solo album titled Subtract.