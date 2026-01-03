In Farah Khan's New Vlog, Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Demolished His Father-In-Law's House: "Just Gave Him Compensation"

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs are immensely popular and often feature Bollywood celebrities and television actors. This time, Farah met India's Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. The filmmaker, along with her cook Dilip, visited the politician's residence in New Delhi.

In the vlog, Farah asked Nitin Gadkari about his personal life and marriage. When questioned about the number of years he has been married to his wife, Kanchan, the union leader said, “I think that she (Kanchan) will tell you.”

Farah jokingly remarked, "Just like a man, he has forgotten his wedding anniversary." However, Kanchan Gadkari promptly intervened to set the record straight by reminding her husband that it's been 41 years of marriage. Nitin Gadkari then accurately recalled their wedding date.

The conversation continued with Dilip requesting Nitin Gadkari to build a "small road" in his village. Farah playfully suggested that the minister could simply run the road straight through Dilip's house. Kanchan Gadkari pointed out the potential consequences of such an action, referencing her own father's experience when his house was demolished for a road extension project.

Farah Khan's expression turned shocked as she realised the connection. Nitin Gadkari calmly explained, "I demolished her father's home because we had to extend a road.” When asked if he had built a new home for his father-in-law, the politician replied, "No new home. I just gave him the compensation.”

Sharing another anecdote from his recent trip to Kolkata, Nitin Gadkari said, "I went to Kolkata, and I really loved the Chinese food one restaurant was serving. I asked them to train my personal chef so that he could cook the same at my house. They declined the request and said it's against their policy. I asked them, ‘Do you know who your restaurant belongs to?' They said ‘no'. I told them it belongs to me because it exists on land owned by Kolkata Port Trust, and I am the shipping minister. If you don't teach him, I will cancel your lease.”

Apart from her YouTube channel, Farah Khan continues to thrive across various platforms, including TV, OTT and films. She was recently seen as a host and judge on Celebrity MasterChef. As a director, she is known for blockbuster films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.