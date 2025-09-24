How Much Does Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Earn? The Mystery Continues

Farah Khan's cook Dilip has become an overnight sensation, courtesy his wit and one-liners. In Farah's recent vlogs at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Delhi mansion, the trio engaged in some fun banter. The question persists: how much does Farah Khan's cook Dilip earn?

While the duo visited Riddhima's stunning residence, Farah again quipped about her cook Dilip's rising salary.

During the casual banter, the filmmaker said that she might soon need to take on extra work just to keep up with the cook's growing paycheck.

Dilip has been working with Farah for the past 11 years. Previously, Farah told Ashneer Grover's mother: "He joined me with a salary of Rs 20,000. Today, I can't tell you how much he earns."

Farah and Dilip launched their YouTube channel in 2024. The channel, which started as a mere cooking channel, gradually increased its followers and cemented its position as a fan favourite.

The show has featured a wide range of celebrity guests, including Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Vijay Varma, who bring their own flair to the episodes.

What stood out from these episodes was Farah and Dilip's fun-filled conversations, which won hearts on the Internet.

During a previous conversation, Farah Khan said that Dilip has taken many loans which she still repays.

Farah Khan dominates every visual medium, from TV and OTT to films. Recently, she was seen as a host and judge on Celebrity MasterChef. Prior to this, she hosted The Khatra Show in 2022.

Farah Khan is known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.