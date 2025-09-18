Farah Khan Tells Baba Ramdev Her Cook Dilip Has Taken "Many Loans" Which She Still Repays

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip have come up with another episode for her YouTube channel. In this episode, Farah Khan visited Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev in Haridwar. During the course of the show, Farah Khan revealed that her cook Dilip has taken many loans which she still repays.

The conversation began on a lighter note. Ramdev asked Farah where she had found Dilip. Farah replied, "I didn't exactly find him—let's just say God sent him to me."Ramdev pulled Dilip's cheek and called him cute.

Farah quipped, "If he's that cute, why don't you hire him here as your gardener?" But Dilip firmly refused, "No Babaji, I'll only work for ma'am."

Ramdev laughed and delivered another one-liner: "Wahan maal zyada hai, yahan sirf mala hai. Don't let go of money."

Farah complimented him: "Baba, I really like your sense of humour. Everyone says you're always such a sport on shows."

Ramdev replied with a smile, "What's the point of taking stress? People today are burdened physically and emotionally. I choose to live stress-free. Nirbhaar hoke jiyo."

When he quizzed Farah on the meaning of nirbhaar, she joked, "It means to go out and live?"

Farah pushed Dilip forward to answer Ramdev's question.

Pointing at him, she teased, "This man is always nirbhaar—half the time he is out wandering, and the rest of the time he is giving me stress."

Curious, Ramdev asked the meaning of his name. "Dilip," Farah replied. Farah added, "He's taken so many loans, I am still paying them off."

Ramdev chuckled, "Dilip actually means Samrat (King). But he doesn't look like a king at all."

"That's because he's not a Samrat... he's just a rat," Farah Khan chimed.

Taking her to his Shiv temple, Ramdev told his guru: "She is a celebrity choreographer. Over 100 crore people know her. Yeh buddhi hogayi hai (she has become old). She is 60. But still, she looks like she is 40." Farah replied: "See, the thing is when you have a good heart and you don't take stress. You look young."

Dilip has been working with Farah for the past 11 years. Previously, Farah told Ashneer Grover's mother: "He joined me with a salary of Rs 20,000. Today, I can't tell you how much he earns."