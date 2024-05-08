No, The Great Indian Kapil Show Isn't Cancelled. Here's What To Expect Next

A still from the promo. (courtesy: thegreatindiankapilshow)

The Great Indian Kapil Show started streaming on Netflix earlier this year. After there were reports that the show will be cancelled due to low ratings, the makers have responded to all the rumours in the form of an Instagram post. The video posted on the official Instagram handle of The Great Indian Kapil Show begins with screenshots of articles stating that the show will go off air. This is followed by text on the screen, which reads, "Hume laga sirf hum achhi acting karte hain. Comedy ka ye blockbuster khatam nahi hua (We thought only we are good at acting. The comedy blockbuster isn't over yet).

The clip then showcases the impressive line-up of guests that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom among others. Wait, we forgot to mention that Ed Sheeran will be a part of the show.

The caption on the post read, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, humara kaam toh hai aapko hasate rehna. Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come (The world will speak, it is their job to speak but our job is to make people laugh because there are more episodes in the line-up)."

Check out the post here:

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, his mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show as guests. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh will appear in the next episode.