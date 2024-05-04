Sunny And Bobby Deol's Viral-Worthy BTS Pics With Kapil Sharma And Team

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy thegreatindiankapilshow)

The Great Indian Kapil Show is creating quite a stir among fans, thanks to its star-studded guest list of this season. From Aamir Khan's appearance on the couch to the premiere episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor and his family, viewers have been glued to their screens, eager to see who will appear next. In the upcoming episode, audiences can expect a "double dhamaka" as the Deol brothers - Sunny and Bobby will share the stage with the host Kapil Sharma and the entire team.

Recently, the makers shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol can be seen posing with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover. In the second picture, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are seen laughing their hearts out. The third picture captures Sunil Grover giving a flower bouquet to Bobby Deol.

The caption read, "Dashing Deols gadar machane ke liye ready hai, kya aap taiyyar ho jhoomne aur hasne ke liye?"/p>

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2. The film was released in 2022. He will next be seen in Lahore 1947. The film Lahore 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by actor Aamir Khan.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, enjoyed the success of his recent film Animal. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.