On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Expect 'Double Dhamaka' With Sunny-Bobby Deol

The guest list of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show keeps getting better and better. Expect "double dhamaka with Deols" in the next episode, the promo video of which was released on Tuesday morning. The promo features Sunny and brother Bobby Deol. Speaking about the stellar year for their family, Sunny Deol says in the clip, "1960s se hum log limelight me hain, lekin kai sal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the (We have been in the limelight since the 60s but we have been trying for years) things were not working out." Speaking of the good times, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed."

Another snippet features Bobby Deol saying, "Even in real life, if someone is strong like Superman, its bhaiya." He also mentioned in the clip that "Deols are romantic." Bonus - Krushna Abhishek is seen recreating Ranbir Kapoor's Arjan Vailly routine from Animal. Excited much?

Sunny Deol starred in the blockbuster Gadar 2 last year. He will next be seen in Lahore 1947. The film Lahore 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by actor Aamir Khan.

Bobby Deol is basking in the success of Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.