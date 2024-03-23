NDTV Indian Of The Year: 'Entertainer Of The Year' Sunny Deol Says He Serves Better As An Actor

Sunny Deol pictured receiving the award

Sunny Deol was named the "Entertainer Of The Year" at the NDTV Indian Of The Year Award held in New Delhi on Saturday. Sunny Deol received the award from NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia. Sunny Deol, who delivered a bumper hit Gadar 2 last year, dedicated his award to those "who are always happy and never regret." After receiving the award, Sunny Deol said, "Thank you so much for this honour. I believe, everyone is trying to achieve something or the other. In today's time, if one's work doesn't get noticed, one feels left out. I dedicate this award to those who are always happy and never regret."

Sunny Deol added, "We love to entertain people. The tradition started with my father. We feel so little in comparison to what he has achieved. I am into politics as well. But I feel I serve the nation better as an actor." As Atlee was present at the event, Sunny Deol was asked if he wants to collaborate with him. To this, Sunny Deol added, "I am doing a couple of south films. In Bollywood, we forget our roots. But in south, people are always connected to their roots. I think, that flavour is coming back and it's a nice blending of movies across languages." Take a look at the pictures here:

Sunny Deol has an illustrious career spanning four decades. He made his debut with Betaab in 1983. Sunny Deol is known for films like Tridev, ChaalBaaz, Ghayal, Shankara, Lootere, to name a few. Gadar 2 is the sequel of his 2001 hit film Gadar. In the film, Sunny Deol played the iconic character of Tara Singh. Gadar 2 created tsunami at the box office.

Speaking of NDTV Indian Of The Year, Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the Chief Guest, along with other esteemed guests including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Smriti Zubin Irani. The event featured some of the biggest names from entertainment, politics, business, sports and culture. This year the theme of the ceremony was "India - A Transformative Power". The awards have consistently celebrated India's heroes, famous or unsung, acknowledging their extraordinary contribution to society.