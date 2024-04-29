Aamir Khan's Big Reveal On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'My Children Just Don't Listen To Me'

Aamir Khan with Ira (L) and Junaid-Azad (R). (courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which has been streaming on Netflix since March. Aamir Khan ignited the episode by sharing anecdotes from his personal and professional lives. When Kapil Sharma asked Aamir Khan if his kids seek advice from him, Aamir's reaction was like any other Indian parent. He said, "My children just don't listen to me." Aamir said that he often feels "stuck in the middle." Reflecting on his children's lack of interest in his advice, Aamir said, "My children just don't listen to me. Sometimes I feel our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents. We thought our children would listen to us and that our time would also come, as Ranveer Singh said (in his song Apna Time Ayega). But when we became parents, our children had changed. They just don't listen to us. First, our parents scolded us, and now our children are doing the same (as stated by The Indian Express)."

However, Aamir Khan, who is often called Mr. Perfectionist by industry insiders, is sought after for his valuable advice by his friends and colleagues. Aamir shared an incident when his friend Jackie Shroff reached out to him to guide Tiger (Jackie Shroff's son) as he was about to make his debut in films. Aamir said on the show, "Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) is a very good friend of mine. So, when his son Tiger Shroff was going to make his debut in the industry, Jaggu told me, 'He is my son. Meet him once, talk to him. Just see how he is'."

Aamir added, "But my children are not interested in me. They never take my advice. And when I give advice, they go, 'Papa!' (indicating they don't want to be prompted)." Aamir jokingly said, "Ghar ki murgi dal barabar (Familiarity devalues importance). It's a perfect saying."

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta are parents to Juniad and Ira. Aamir and Kiran Rao are parents to son Azad. Junaid Khan will make his debut in films in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reported news agency PTI. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare this year. Ira works for mental health awareness programme.