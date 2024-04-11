Eid Mubarak From Aamir Khan And Sons Junaid And Azad. See Pics

Aamir Khan with sons Junaid and Azad.

On the occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan and sons Junaid and Azad stepped out in their festive best. The superstar, along with his sons, was clicked outside his building in Mumbai, on Thursday. Aamir Khan was dressed in a white kurta-pajama set and Junaid and Azad also wore matching outfits. The trio stepped out for a photo-op for the paparazzi stationed at the building. Aamir Khan was also pictured distributing sweets to the paparazzi on the festive occasion. Junaid, the elder of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife and film producer Reena Dutta, often assists his father in filmmaking and will soon make his acting debut. Azad is Aamir Khan's son with his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

See photos from the Eid festivities here:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. He will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The project was officially announced on February 29. The caption on the post read, "A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist's fight to uncover the truth. Maharaj is coming soon only on Netflix! #Maharaj #MaharajOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia."

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."