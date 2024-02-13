Pics Of Sai Pallavi And Aamir Khan's Son Junaid From Their Film's Shoot In Japan Go Viral

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: PoojaSuniramana)

Pictures of south star Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan from their film shoot in Japan have been trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the untitled film is currently being shot at the Sapporo Snow Festival. In the viral pics taken from what looks like an outdoor shoot, the two can be seen dressed in their winter best. In another candid pic, the two can be seen standing together. Sai Pallavi looks lovely in yellow while Junaid can be seen wearing an orange T-shirt. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi seen in Japan shooting for an untitled project produced by Aamir himself..! #junaidkhan#Saipallavi#Aamirkhanpic.twitter.com/tRMjg9o4b3 — Pooja Suniramana (@PoojaSuniramana) February 12, 2024

Junaid Khan will make his debut in films in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reported news agency PTI. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Set in 1800, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society. Besides Junaid, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and it will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta. Junaid has a sister, Ira Khan. Aamir is also a dad to Azad with ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.