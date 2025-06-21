One Year Since Junaid Khan's Debut, Why Aamir Khan's Son Remains Bollywood's Most Non-Nepo Kid

The nepotism debate has been a hot topic in the Bollywood circuit for the longest time. At the end of the day, the argument is always about who lasted after the big biased Bollywood launch.

Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan seems to be traversing from the other end of the pole when it comes to his Bollywood debut which was on OTT.

Maharaj was Junaid Khan's OTT debut film. Set against the backdrop of 1862 Bombay, it is the story of Karsandar Muji (Junaid Khan), a journalist and social reformer who makes it his mission to expose a powerful religious leader Jadunathji Maharaj (Jaideep Ahlawat), based on the latter sexually exploiting his female followers. These bhakts are blinded by their faith in him and unknowingly walk into his trap as he manipulates their minds. As the film progresses, Jadunathji resists and hits back at Karsandas by suing him for defamation. The climax closes on the court case where Karsandas defends himself against the ongoing libel suit and succeeds in exposing Jadunathji on his unacceptable misconduct. The final verdict leads to initiating criminal proceedings against the "Maharaj".

So Didn't Maharaj Negate The "Glamorous" Bollywood Debut Tradition For A Star Kid?

Now for someone who has the tag of "Aamir Khan's son" so deeply attached to him, the nepotism-dissing bandwagon would automatically envision a splashy debut for the actor.

Maharaj was anything but that.

Interestingly, Junaid Khan himself is anything but "out there".

He is shy and simple. So relatable is he that the very pitch of nepotism that is perched on how everything is handed over on a silver platter seems out of context in Junaid Khan's case.

He didn't go for a typical blingy debut film where he is paired opposite the perfect "Hindi cinema heroine", no romancing on mountain tops, no couture wardrobe drama, no big banner promotions or method-dressing to look his onscreen part, and most interestingly, no stirring theatrical release - in a nutshell, no showsha.

Junaid Khan--the man destined to redefine the narrative of nepotism in the Bollywood industry..and captivating hearts with his talent and impeccable charm🤌🏻❤️✨



[ Junaid Khan, Amir Khan, Maharaj Movie, Bollywood edits, Bollywood, Sharvari, Netflix ] pic.twitter.com/Y2TQNyBM6W — DforDISHI (@DishiBilodiya_) July 16, 2024

Junaid Khan went against the very outline of what the introduction of a "Nepo-kid" should be like.

If anything, the 32-year-old got embroiled in a court case, where the film faced legal charges from a religious group for allegedly hurting their sentiments. His film which was earlier supposed to be released on June 14, 2024, in theatres, was then discreetly redirected for a Direct-To-OTT release on Netflix, on June 21, 2024, once the stay order from the Gujarat High Court was lifted.

A Debut Film's "Debut" Controversy

As mentioned earlier, the storyline of Maharaj was based on the real-life 1862 libel case, which was a very sensitive topic. This invited the wrath of a certain section of followers of the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect, and was dedicated to God Shree Krishna. The followers objected that the film's portrayal of the issue might lead to severe distortion of religious practices and unwanted hatred amid people. They moved the Gujarat High Court, stating potential violations of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and self-regulation norms for OTT platforms.

👉The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan's son Junaid



👉Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well.#BoycottNetflix | Ban Maharaj Film

Boycott… pic.twitter.com/d971BOElwe — अखण्ड भारत संकल्प (@Akhand_Bharat_S) June 13, 2024

The Gujarat High Court stuck to its decision of holding back the release of Maharaj until further hearings but ultimately lifted the ban which led to its Netflix release. The court emphasized on the need to strike a balance between artistic expression with communal harmony.

The decision of going low on the fanfare of marketing the film was also consciously made, to not trigger the religious groups any further.

The result was ultimately a warm response to Junaid Khan, welcoming him with open arms to the movies. At the end of the day, the strategy of letting content be the king truly worked in his favour.

A debut like this and an actor like him, Junaid Khan is the commendable in his craft. The actors shines in #Maharaj with his impressive and powerpacked performance!#JunaidKhan pic.twitter.com/ctqtpXmBmY — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) June 21, 2024

The Boy-Next-Door Guide Ft. Junaid Khan

There was a phase where Junaid Khan was probably, even found a little of an oddball for picking public transport over flashy cars to travel.

Paparazzi pictures and videos of the actor hailing autos and walking down the streets like every other ordinary passerby seemed to be a refreshingly new sight for the internet. Because which star kid would bask in such comfort and simplicity in today's age?

In several interviews, Junaid Khan has mentioned how he chose to pick practicality over luxury in a city like Mumbai, where public transport would help in wading past the insane traffic. He reiterated there was no philosophical angle to the way of life he chose, but one of efficiency. The wealth his family has was in no way a deciding factor for him on how he wanted to make his everyday life, a tad bit easier.

Mumbaikars would mostly miss Junaid Khan passing by them, as he would be clad in a simple tee and shorts with his trademark "backpack" slung over his shoulder.

Caption 🥹🥹

Junaid Khan is already winning hearts simply by being his true self, for using Wildcraft bag & public transport! 🥹🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/HLzfEUaYYh — Debi (@WhoDebi) April 9, 2024

Not every style statement has to come with a glossy designer tag, right?

A Case Of Mistaken Identity

Since we are on the topic of mistaking Junaid Khan as the Nepo child that he shall forever be on the edge with, a recent incident shall put that thought into perspective.

Two days back at the premiere of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Junaid Khan was blocked by Salman Khan's bodyguard from approaching the Sikandar star.

It was simply a case of not identifying him as Aamir Khan's son.

Now just when the internet would believe Junaid Khan to throw a fit, that any star kid would at such an offence, the Maharaj actor chose calm over chaos. He simply smiled back at the bodyguard and cleared the confusion in the air.

The video did go viral online, but Junaid Khan's restraint was yet another example of how humbleness looks like when you remove the "star" from being "starry".

No Love For Loveyapa

Considering his promising OTT debut in Maharaj, people were looking forward to his theatrical launch Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor.

For some reason, two and two did not fit in, for this rom-com which was a Gen-Z love story. For the major part of the situation, Junaid Khan looked uncomfortable and out of place in the film.

He played the role of a local Delhi boy, Gaurav, who is in love with Baani (Khushi Kapoor). The plot centres on when the girl's father challenges them to swap their phones for a day before their marriage, and if their relationship lasts after knowing each other's secrets, the marriage is on.

As for the hits, Junaid Khan's Gaurav was yet another lighthearted and relatable individual. In his bubble, dealing with everyday relationship complexities and social media pitfalls. But when it came to the actor relating to his own onscreen and offscreen avatars, it was a complete misfire because there were no similarities.

The section of the audience who had put their expectations on Junaid Khan did feel let down, but his authenticity to accept his flaws won them over in some measure.

Battle Of Dyslexia

Coming to recent times, Aamir Khan opened up about dealing with Junaid Khan's dyslexia.

According to a Filmfare report, the actor opened up about Junaid's dyslexia struggle at a recent event.

"Maybe this is the first time I'm saying it... The person I'm going to talk about has already spoken about this publicly. So now I can talk about it openly. I'm talking about Junaid - my son Junaid... Junaid is dyslexic," he said.

Aamir Khan chronicled the challenges faced by a young boy with dyslexia named Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, in his 2007 directorial debut Taare Zameen Par.

The confession came days before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

A pic on Instagram

Junaid Khan himself had revealed his condition in an older interview. He had spoken at length about how his mother Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan realised that he suffers from dyslexia while reading the script of Taare Zameen Par.

Junaid Khan had told Vickey Lalwani, "Neither of my parents was particular (about my results)... I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that, especially in schooling... When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, 'Ek second... We have seen this in our lives. And actually, it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia."

It takes courage to say it as it is. As much as we like putting our Bollywood stars on a pedestal, and erasing their flaws, Junaid Khan has consistently portrayed himself to be like one of us, perfect with imperfections.

As Maharaj completes a year today, it is a good time to re-watch the film on Netflix. Maybe find some missed signs of that simmering acting potential in Junaid Khan. Or, just that he has never gone out of his way to throw around his weight of being a star kid. On the contrary, he is a shining example of how the "Nepo Kid" term can be viewed in a more positive light. We rest our case when we say, he's the most "Non-Nepo" Nepo Kid to root for.