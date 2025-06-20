Watch: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Blocks Junaid Khan From Approaching The Star At The <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Premiere

At the grand premiere of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par yesterday, Salman Khan's bodyguard mistook Junaid Khan as a fan.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, was escorting Salman Khan to the venue. Not recognising him, Salman Khan's bodyguard stopped the Loveyapa actor from approaching the Sikandar actor.

What's Happening

Salman Khan was seen attending the premiere of Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par, last evening.

In a video that has now gone viral online, Salman Khan's bodyguard was seen stopping Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan from escorting the 59-year-old actor.

However, Junaid Khan was seen keeping his calm as he held the bodyguard's hand and smiled back at him.

The bodyguard had failed to recognise Junaid Khan as Aamir Khan's son.

Sitaare Zameen Par Premiere

It was a star-studded affair at the Sitaare Zameen Par screening last evening. Other than Salman Khan, there were several other stars who were in attendance to support Aamir Khan's latest release.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar were also seen gracing the event.

Aamir Khan''s girlfriend Gauri Spratt was present too, she walked in hand-in-hand with Aamir Khan at the venue.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film is directed by RS Prasanna and is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film stars 10 debutants Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia Deshmukh is the female lead.

The plot of the film revolves around a frustrated basketball coach played by Aamir Khan, who serves community service by training a group of neurodivergent adults. His negative outlook towards life soon begins to transform when he starts learning from his players and navigating life's hurdles.

