Car Bomb, House Attack: Salman Khan Gets Fresh Threat, Case Filed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat on Monday, this time through a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli. In the threatening message, the accused warned to kill Salman Khan by entering his house - the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra - and blowing up his car with a bomb.

A case has been filed at the Worli Police Station against an unknown person who sent the message, officials said.

An investigation is underway to trace the accused, they added.

The actor has received many death threats over the past years, especially after he was convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case.

On April 14 last year, two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots at Salman Khan's Bandra residence and fled the spot.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post and also said it was responsible for Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique's murder - the 66-year-old politician who was known to be close to Salman Khan. The gangster, who is in prison, has a long-standing feud with the actor and has issued him multiple threats in the past. The feud originates from the Blackbuck shooting case as the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks sacred.

A case was registered against 18 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the Bollywood star.

In November last year, Salman Khan had received a death threat over a song linking his name to Bishnoi. The threat was received by Mumbai's traffic control room, marking yet another security concern surrounding the actor. It stated that the songwriter responsible would face severe repercussions within a month and that Salman Khan, if he "has the courage, should save them".

Salman Khan has been surrounded by tight security for a while now. He was upgraded to Y+ security after the firing incident.

Following the incident, the actor even carried out an extensive renovation to boost the security of his residence. According to sources, the windows of the actor's home are now bulletproof. A hi-tech security system was installed at his home, along with a high-resolution CCTV camera to spot any mysterious activity in the vicinity.

