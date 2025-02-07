High Court Grants Bail To 2 Men Arrested For Plot To Kill Salman Khan

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to two men arrested last year in connection with an alleged conspiracy of the Bishnoi gang to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel.

Justice N R Borkar granted the bail applications of Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi and Waspi Mehmud Khan.

The detailed order was not available yet.

Navi Mumbai Police had claimed last year that these two men, along with the other accused, had conducted a recce at Salman Khan's farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai, the area around his house in Bandra, and some places he visited for film shooting.

Subsequently, a case was registered against 18 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the Bollywood star.

Two members of the Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra apartment earlier in April 2024.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in Ahmedabad in a different case, his on the run brother Anmol, Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godhara were among the persons named in the First Information Report.

According to the police, one of the accused was in touch with a Pakistan-based individual to procure AK-47 rifles for the planned attack. Afterwards, the accused intended to regroup in Kanyakumari before fleeing to Sri Lanka, police had said.

