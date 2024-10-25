Who Is Anmol Bishnoi, Now On Anti-Terror Agency's Most-Wanted List

Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol has shot into the spotlight after he was added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency and a Rs 10 lakh reward was announced for his arrest. His name has cropped up in several cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in April and the killing of politician Baba Siddique earlier this month.

Chargesheets were filed against Anmol Bishnoi, who is from Fazilka in Punjab, in two cases registered by the NIA in 2022 and he fled India on a fake passport last year. He is believed to be in Canada.

Anmol has at least 18 cases against him and allegedly provided weapons and logistical support to the men who gunned down Sidhu Moosewala near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on June 29, 2022. Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the killing and later claimed that it was carried out to avenge the murder of Vicky Muddukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader.

The responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, was claimed by Anmol Bishnoi. A chargesheet filed in the case said that before the firing on April 14, Bishnoi delivered a nine-minute speech to motivate the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, telling them that they were on course to create history.

"Lord Ram has blessed us. We will handle him (Salman Khan). There is no problem, as long as it is in my control, I don't have any problem," he told the shooters.

"Now it is do or die, either life or death. It is written by God. Either the bullets will be fired in the morning or we will sit at home. It is in your hands what to do and what not to do.., If you work, then history will be created. You will fill the newspapers," he said.

The chargesheet had said the plan had been conceived in August last year and finetuned until it was finally carried out in April.

In July, a court in Mumbai had issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi.

Former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead on Dussehra on October 12 outside the office of his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Officials have said Anmol Bishnoi was in touch with the shooters in this case as well.

Two of the shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh were arrested soon after the killing while Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is also from Uttar Pradesh, is on the run.